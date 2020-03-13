NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The city of New Haven has issued an emergency order to implement half-occupancy for city establishments.
This is in response to the growing concern about the COVID-19.
The city will require the following establishments with a capacity of 16 or more to halve their occupancy:
- Motion picture theaters
- Symphony and concert halls
- Television and radio studios admitting an audience
- Theaters
- Banquet halls
- Casinos
- Nightclubs
- Restaurants
- Cafeterias
- Similar dining facilities, including commercial kitchens
- Taverns and bars
The emergency order will be enforced by the New Haven Fire Department and will take effect on Sunday, March 15.
The New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade was scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed over coronavirus concerns.
