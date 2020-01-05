NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran, demonstrators are calling for America to stop sending additional troops overseas.
While the U.S. military is beefing up its presence in the Middle East, protesters gathered on the New Haven green to say: get out of the region.
The demonstration comes after the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution calling for the government to remove U.S. troops from the country.
Last week, the U.S. ordered a drone strike, killing the top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport.
Mourners are now vowing revenge.
On Sunday morning's Face the Nation, Senator Chris Murphy once again called on the White House to specify what led to the airstrikes.
"The responsibility is on the administration to prove to us that by taking out the second most powerful political figure inside Iran, they are preventing more attacks rather than inspiring additional attacks," Murphy said.
On the New Haven green, activists call out for no sanctions on Iran and to stay out of the country.
"It's very difficult to predict where this is going to turn out," said David Young of Killingworth.
Congressman Joe Courtney, who sits on the House Armed Service Committee, says they are expecting to get a briefing this week.
