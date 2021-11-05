NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven has a way for parents to track their kids' school buses in real time.
New Haven Public Schools officials and Mayor Justin Elicker featured the app, called FirstView, on Friday.
FirstView will allow parents to see the real-time estimated time of arrival for their child’s school bus.
Families will be able to monitor any of the 300 plus bus routes, getting real time information, thanks to GPS tracking on the buses.
Users can see where it is on the route, get notifications when it’s getting close, and also messages from the district or bus depot if there are delays or scheduling changes.
“Particularly given the delays we have experienced on some bus routes, the app will help parents and caregivers manage drop off and pick up more easily. Of course, the app doesn’t solve all our problems. Serious bus delays of 45 minutes or more will be reported to parents by the child’s school, using email or text,” said New Haven Superintendent of Schools Iline Tracey.
The free app can be downloaded to a smart phone or used on a computer desktop too.
Information about the FirstView app, including where to download it, can be found here.
