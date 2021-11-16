NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With a statewide push to get young kids vaccinated, New Haven is launching a campaign to not only offer access, but also to educate and encourage families.
New Haven has 22,000 kids ages 5-11 who are now eligible to get vaccinated.
So, not only is the health department offering walk-in clinics for its youngest kids, so are its partners, and they’re using a video to get the word out.
The campaign is called “I did it, it’s your turn,” and is part of an effort encouraging Elm City families to get their youngest kids vaccinated.
“Peer to peer education is so vital. We know that vaccines work,” said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond.
Bond said this rollout is key because with 75 percent of Elm City residents ages 12 and up having at least one dose, they’ve seen COVID case numbers go down.
She said a good chunk of the recent positive tests in the Elm City involve those ages 9 and under.
“We know that the vaccine is safe, it’s available and we encourage parents to also visit our website. We kicked off an education campaign, because it’s important for us, for parents to be informed, and make the best decision for their children, especially now, because we’re back in school, we want to make sure our children are able to stay in school,” Bond said.
To make sure its readily available, the city is offering free walk-in clinics, three days a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, even staying open this Friday until 7 p.m.
