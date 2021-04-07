NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With those 16 and older now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the push is on to get everyone vaccinated.
In an effort to achieve that, additional clinics are popping up around the state, including four in New Haven.
This is being done in conjunction with the city and a mobile vaccination team from Griffin Hospital.
At the walk-up clinic at East Shore Park on Wednesday, no registration was required, and folks showed up more than two-and-a-half hours before the clinic even started letting people inside.
New Haven will have another big clinic for residents on Thursday, which is when the FEMA mobile vaccine unit will be on the city green administering hundreds of shots.
The clinic had 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine.
The state Department of Public Health said the Johnson & Johnson doses in the state right now were not part of the doses tainted at its Baltimore manufacturing plant last week, but there will be a trickle-down effect where the state will see the impact in the next few weeks, specifically in a lower number of doses.
Last week, the state got nearly 54,000 Johnson & Johnson shots, and next week they’re expecting just 6,400.
With the Moderna and Pfizer options, state officials said they are working with providers and that any disruptions should be minimal.
