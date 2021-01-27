NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The Elm City is gearing up to bring the vaccine right to the most vulnerable.
On Wednesday, New Haven city leaders and the health department launched its first two pop-up COVID-19 clinics.
Seniors were lined up in anticipation, as nurses administered the shots to those 75 and older at two senior living complexes in New Haven, one in the hill neighborhood, and the other in the West Rock section of town.
“I think it was worthwhile, you know when you get older, you’ve got to worry about these things,” said Benjamin Fontana, who jumped at the chance to get his vaccine.
“There’s been some apprehension by some community members, also there’s been a concern that not everyone has access to the internet, so the Health Department has worked very hard to make sure everyone in the community will have access to the vaccine,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
Since late last year, New Haven’s health department has vaccinated about 3,500 people, most of them in Phase 1A.
Now with Phase 1B, they wanted to make sure the most vulnerable, the most at-risk, had access.
However, many of those living in senior complexes might not have transportation, or they might use a walker or a wheelchair, so it’s not easy for them to get around.
Therefore, the city is bringing the vaccine right to them instead.
Mayor Elicker also said people over the age of 60 make up 93 percent of the COVID related deaths in Connecticut.
For many in the 75 and older group, there have been issues trying to sign up online.
So with the pop up clinics, the housing complexes are registering their residents right on site.
But that’s just one hurdle, and why the city adds this type of approach of bringing the clinic to them, is key.
“We can go directly to the community and have access to individuals that may not have the ability to get transportation and things of that nature, so we wanted to make sure these particular sites were specialized to meet the needs of community members that may not get out as easily,” said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond.
The city said it will be going to different senior housing complexes throughout the city in the next weeks and months.
The people who got their shots on Wednesday have already scheduled appointments for their next doses.
