NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- While New Haven is home to the Knights of Columbus, the Elm City is now looking to remove a statue of the group’s namesake from a city park.
Erected in 1892, the statue of Christopher Columbus has stood over New Haven’s Wooster Square for 128 years.
“All my life he’s been there, he’s been there. We went to Saint Michael’s Church, worked right over here at Conte School for many years, it’s a wonderful neighborhood,” said Sandra Castiglione, of North Haven.
The Wooster Square neighborhood will one day look different, as plans are being made to remove the statue.
“I know he wasn’t a good man. I think when we erase history, we can’t learn from it,” said Coleman Dobb, of New Haven.
With conversations about injustice and racism taking place across the country, community members with ties to New Haven’s Wooster Square and the city’s Italian roots, feel the time has come for the statue to come down.
It’s a statue that’s been a targeted with red paint in the past.
"As a native of New Haven, I am very surprised, but I think, if the community feels it sends the wrong symbol, I think it’s great that everyone is on the same page, there’s no conflict about it, and it speaks very well about the community,” said Linda Greenhouse, of New Haven.
The Elm City’s ties to honoring Columbus runs deep. The international headquarters for the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization which originated in the city, is located downtown, along with the Knights of Columbus Museum.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said he agrees that its time for the statue to come down, saying “The Christopher Columbus statue for many Italians is a celebration of Italian heritage. But the statue of Christopher Columbus also represents a time of colonialism and atrocities committed. It is the right decision to remove the statue.”
The removal is just in the planning stages, but the mayor says once it’s removed, the community needs to have a conversation about how best to honor the heritage of so many Italians who’ve made their home in the Elm City.
The Knights of Columbus responded to a request for a comment, saying “At this time the Knights do not have a formal statement. We feel that these matters are for the community to decide."
