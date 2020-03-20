NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven leaders say the city must open an isolation shelter for homeless people who test positive for COVID-19 and have nowhere else to go.
The site the mayor has selected has created a huge controversy.
Mayor Justin Elicker gave a COVID-19 update on Friday and says despite objections, he plans to open a shelter at a local high school.
Elicker says the clock is ticking and if New haven fails to open an isolation center to homeless people who are infected with COVID-19, the city could face a disaster.
“If we don’t have a place for people that don’t have a place to go, they will go anywhere. We don’t know where they will go and they will spread the disease to other people in the community,” Elicker said.
Elicker wants to use Hill Regional Career High School as an isolation shelter with on-site medical personnel and round the clock security, but many people who live nearby are pushing back.
“I think that’s a horrible idea. You are literally putting infected people in a population of non-infected people and then you are putting them in our schools,” says Ty Watson.
Board of Education member Darnell Goldson worries bringing in sick people could have a long-term impact on the school and argues forcing infected people to stay in the shelter could create a dangerous situation where people try to escape.
“We can’t guarantee that those people that are in those houses right behind this building in the parking lot right there, we can’t guarantee their safety,” Goldson said.
Not everyone who lives and works in the area is against putting the shelter there.
“We need to do what’s best for us as a whole for human-kind because we need to be looking for one another in this time of need,” Benjamin Evans said.
The school board meets Monday and Goldson argues Elicker can’t legally move forward without the board’s consent.
Elicker says he understands the objections, but adds there is not time for debate because the clock is ticking. He also disagrees with Goldson and says he does have the power to open a shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.