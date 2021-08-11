New Haven leaders push for change after uptick in crime

In New Haven, local leaders are pushing for change, and asking for help from the community, after a recent uptick in crime, specifically shootings.
Members of the New Haven clergy met with the state's attorney to discuss possible solutions.
The Elm City had its 18th homicide of the year on Aug. 10.
