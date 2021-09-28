NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Dealing with an increase in shootings, New Haven’s police department could soon have some extra eyes watching over the Elm City.
New Haven wants to add 500 additional cameras throughout the city, to help not only combat crime, but also possibly prevent it.
New Haven’s mayor submitted a proposal to the Board of Alders last week, which would use $3.8 million in federal relief aid funding to improve and expand the city’s camera system.
“When I raise, what can we do about the violence in the community when I’m knocking on doors and talking to folks, community members are bringing up we need more cameras, very broadly, I hear it all the time,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
This is something Armand Cobb, who works with the anti-violence teen group ‘Ice the Beef’ is all for.
“Just give like some of the people in the community an extra piece of mind, knowing that we have eyes in certain areas that are in need of it,” Cobb said.
Elicker said New Haven lags behind other big cities like Hartford and Bridgeport when it comes to its camera system, saying privacy concerns have always been an issue.
“We struggle to get community members to share information. People are afraid, they don’t want to be a snitch. Cameras don’t lie, cameras can provide a lot more information to help us very quickly, in some cases, arrest someone,” Elicker said.
He added that with so many people having cameras and GPS monitoring on their cell phones, he’s sensed a shift.
It’s not just adding cameras. The proposal would also use more than $1 million to expand the city’s shot spotter program, which alerts police to when there is gunfire.
“We’re going to use every tool we have available to respond to public safety and this camera system is going to be hugely helpful in us solving some of these crimes and keeping people safe,” Elicker said.
The mayor adds that there are a number of steps that need to play out, saying the public safety committee will take it up, the chief will testify and answer questions, and then the board of alders will likely vote on it. The whole process will likely take a couple of months.
