NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The City of New Haven wants to expand its Shot Spotter detection program.
The Board of Alders is scheduled to discuss the city's $1.6 million proposal on Tuesday night.
Most of the money would come from federal American Rescue Plan funds.
The city said the Shot Spotter program can identify gunshots in order to alert law enforcement to their locations.
So far this year, police said there have been 15 shootings in New Haven.
In a separate plan, Mayor Justin Elicker wants to add 500 new cameras across the city.
