NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Amid the push to get more students back in the classrooms, New Haven is down a dozen school nurses.
School nurses in the Elm City have a pretty big workload. Not only are they at the schools during the week, but they’re also working extra, administering vaccines at COVID-19 clinics in the city.
But the issue the city needs more of them, and they’re not alone.
“With our school nurses, they’ve been working around the clock for almost a year, not just doing what they typically do in a school environment of supporting the kids, but also doing vaccinations, answering phone calls, doing contact tracing. Its stressful,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
While there is generally turnover in this line of work, Elicker, who is also on the Board of Education, said they’re dealing with a little more, thanks to the pandemic.
“It’s been a challenge around the state to attract nurses. There’s an incredible amount of pressure on nurses to do a lot of different things in a pretty challenging environment, but in addition to that, there’s so much demand,” Elicker said.
In New Haven, 12 nurses have resigned since late August, with some of the reasons being relocation, not enough resources, or the salary, which starts at a little more than $45,000 a year.
New Haven’s Health Department, which provides school nurses for the Elm City’s 40-plus schools and more than 20,000 students, is working to fill the empty positions.
Elicker said the city also uses a contractor to provide nurses if spots need to be filled.
The fact that the city is in a hybrid model right now is also helping, since only pre-kindergarten through fifth graders are actually learning in school.
“We’re still getting the job done. There’s not as many schools open, so it makes it a little bit easier for us to ensure full coverage for us across the schools,” Elicker said.
But, there is hope to eventually get more students back into schools, which is why the health department is looking to fill eight nursing vacancies.
If you’re a registered nurse and you’re interested, click here for information.
