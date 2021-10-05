NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The New Haven Police Department is looking for a new class of officers.
As the department combats an uptick in violent crime, they’re 80 officers short.
They’re open to all applicants, but they’re really looking for people in the community to apply, which his why members from the department were out Tuesday evening walking and knocking on doors in the Fair Haven neighborhood.
“They live in this city. They have interactions in this city, so we definitely want people from the city to join this police department,” said New Haven Police Sgt. Paul Finch.
The department is currently working with the city to combat a rise in violent crime.
The city is proposing adding more cameras, adding outreach workers, and assigning more beat and bicycle officers to curb the crime.
The next initiative is to fill the vacancies in the police department.
Finch says they would like to see people who have a relationship with the city in those positions.
“It becomes a personal interaction. It becomes a personal feeling, personal environment where people trust people that they know, people that they grew up with, people that they see,” he said.
On Tuesday evening, New Haven’s Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez and department leaders made their rounds in Fair Haven, stopping at corner stores, chatting up business owners, and handing out flyers to people walking by.
On Thursday, they’ll be doing a community walk in the hill neighborhood.
To qualify you must be 21, a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or GED, and a driver’s license.
“We’re all here in these positions because someone challenged us, so I challenge you to become a New Haven police officer,” Dominguez said.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.
For more information, click here.
