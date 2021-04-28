NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- After a crazy school year with plenty of distractions and challenges, one local district is changing its requirements to make sure kids graduate.
While it is lowering credit requirements for graduating high school seniors, it will still be more than what’s mandated by the state.
New Haven’s Board of Education is stressing this is a one-time deal, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board unanimously voted this week to make sure any student who has completed 25 credits in English, math, social studies, science, and other courses, will graduate.
The issue is that a number of students have struggled during the pandemic with access and learning. Also, some of the district’s high schools have different credit requirements, with some actually higher than the required 25.
As long as they are at 25 credits, which the district points out is actually higher than the 22 credits currently required by the state, they will walk with their classmates.
Educators said this should put students and their families at ease as they head toward the end of the school year.
“Any student that meets that requirement but also have fewer than the number of credits prescribed by their high school, will receive a New Haven Public School diploma, instead of their specific school diploma. It will not jeopardize their transcript,” said Edward Joyner, who sits on New Haven’s Board of Education.
