EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven man is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting a family member on several different occasions.
East Haven police arrested 38-year-old Enrrique Herazo and charged him with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
Police said they were notified about the sexual assault allegations on June 22.
The victim told police she had been sexually assaulted on several occasions by Herazo when she was alone with him.
According to police, the victim described several encounters in which Herazo created reasons to be alone with the victim, leading to the sex assaults.
Herazo was released on a $50,000 bond.
