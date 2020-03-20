WOODBRIDGE (WFSB) - Police arrested a New Haven man after they say he robbed a bank in Woodbridge.
According to police, TD Bank staff reported a male wearing a surgical mask and a hat had just entered the bank, brandished a handgun and demanded money.
Police said after receiving the cash, the man fled the area. A description of the suspect was broadcast to responding police units and surrounding police departments.
Police located the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Antoine Morrison of New Haven on Whalley Ave near Fountain Street.
Morrison attempted to flee but was apprehended after a brief struggle with officers.
While Morrison was being placed under arrest, he was found to be in possession of a pistol, later determined to be a BB gun. He was also in possession of a large amount of cash.
Morrison was charge with first-degree robbery, third-degree larceny and carrying a dangerous weapon. Morrison is currently held on a $200,000 bond at the Woodbridge Police Department.
