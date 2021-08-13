HAMDEN, Ct. (WFSB) - Samuel Mabry, of New Haven, was arrested in connection to an Aug. 7 shooting.
Hamden police officers responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Goodrich Street on reports of “shots fired”.
When arriving to the scene there was a 43-year-old New Haven resident, lying on the sidewalk, with several gunshot wounds to his chest and hip.
The investigation found that the victim was arguing with Mabry, Mabry shot him several times.
Mabry was arrested on Aug. 7. He was charged with Assault 1st Degree with a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit.
