EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a home invasion from earlier this year.
East Haven Police say back in February, Jener Silva, 27, of New Haven had entered a home on Williams Street and confronted a man, who had been sleeping at the time, about money he was allegedly owed.
The man tried calling police, but Silva struck the victim in the head, causing him to lose consciousness.
The victim also sustained serious facial lacerations as a result of the incident.
Silva was taken into custody without incident on James Street in New Haven on July 2.
He was charged with home invasion, assault, and interfering with an emergency call.
Police said that Silva is slated to be arraigned in New Haven Superior Court on Tuesday.
