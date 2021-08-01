HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting back in May that left two people injured.
Police say it all unfolded around 12:15 on the morning of May 13.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Dixwell Avenue to find two women that had been shot.
One of the victims, a 22-year-old Hamden resident, had been shot several times.
They were both taken to an area hospital by a good Samaritan, where they were treated for serious injuries.
Investigators identified the shooter as James Harries, 23, of New Haven and took him into custody on several charges, including assault, on July 29.
His bond was set at $500,000.
Police continue to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hamden Police Detective Jomo Crawford at 203-230-4048.
