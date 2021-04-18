NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly crash Friday night.
New Haven Police say 52-year-old Elliot Moore of New Haven was driving his SUV west on Whalley Avenue when he began to turn left onto Ramsdell Street, striking an oncoming motorcycle with the front end of his vehicle.
The operator of the motorcycle, later identified as 42-year-old Daniel Velazquez of New Haven, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Moore was arrested and charged with DUI.
He was released on $150,000 bond.
Any witness that police haven't already spoken to are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.
