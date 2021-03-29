NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man in New Haven is accused of throwing a kitchen knife at his roomate.
Trevor Campbell, 26, was charged with first-degree assault and second- degree breach of peace.
Police said they were called to a home in Fair Haven around 8:20 p.m. on Friday.
The 41-year-old victim suffered a laceration to the buttocks. An ambulance transported the victim with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Police said they believe that a disagreement about smoking led to the stabbing incident.
Campbell is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
He was scheduled for an arraignment hearing at superior court in New Haven on Monday.
