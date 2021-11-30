NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven man has died after being shot on Thanksgiving Day.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, between Elm Street and Whalley Avenue.
Police said 45-year-old Lemuel Hamilton was found having been shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated.
He passed away on Tuesday.
The New Haven Police Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and continues to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.
