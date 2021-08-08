HAMDEN,CT(WFSB)-- On August 8th, Hamden Police responded to Goodrich Street and Butler Street where a 27-year-old New Haven resident had been shot multiple times in the back.
The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
He was pronounced dead four hours later.
Investigation revealed that the victim was engaged in a “heated” argument, prior to being shot.
After the victim had fallen to the ground, he was shot several more times.
Anyone with information contact Hamden Police Detective Division at (203) 230-4047.
