NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – On Dec. 9, a Superior Court jury found Tyhitt Bember guilty of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit robbery in the first degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.
The charges are related to the homicide of Javier Martinez, a student at Common Grounds High School in New Haven.
Evidence detailed how Bember approached Martinez with a gun to rob him on Dec. 28, 2013.
When Martinez attempted to flee, Bember shot him.
Bember now faces a maximum of sentence of 85 years in prison.
He is scheduled for sentencing before Superior Court Judge Elpedio N. Vitale on February 17, 2022.
