MIAMI, FLORIDA, (WFSB) - A New Haven man could be sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of sex trafficking.
Edward Walker, 48, of New Haven was convicted by a federal jury in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Friday on charges of sex trafficking by force and coercion, sex trafficking of a minor and by force and coercion, and transporting a person for sexual activity.
Back in 2020, Walker brought two adult women and a 17-year-old girl down to Miami from Connecticut and emotionally, psychologically, and financially coerced the three women to soliciting customers and having sex with them in exchange for money.
Prosecutors noted that this all took place during the Big Game when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against Jimmy Garapplo and the San Francisco 49ers.
Walker planned on taking these women to Las Vegas, Nevada; the NBA All Star Game in Chicago, Illinois; Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, among other destinations, to sexually exploit them.
He will be sentenced this coming January on the 22nd in federal court in Fort Lauderdale.
