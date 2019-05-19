NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven man is in critical condition after police said he was stabbed early Sunday morning.
New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff said a 49-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach after a fight which started in a Fair Haven neighborhood bar on Blatchely Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Captain Duff said the fight started in the bar, formerly known as Lou's Lodge, and ended outside the nearby New Haven Police Department substation on Blatchely Avenue.
Captain Duff said the victim was taken in a private car to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remains.
Witnesses to the incident are urged to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.
