(WFSB) - A New Haven man was sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of robbing a Hamden convenience store.
The incident all unfolded back in January of 2008 at the Krauszer's Food Store at 1959 State Street in Hamden.
According to the CT State's Attorney's office, a man, identified as Kwaun Cole of New Haven, had entered the convenience store that night, armed with a semi automatic handgun, and stole money from the store register.
He also stole a cell phone from a customer.
As Cole was robbing the store, a witness was able to flag down an officer in a nearby parking lot and informed him of what was going on.
Hamden Police Officer Andrew Pfeiffer called in the robbery in progress over the radio and headed to the front door of the convenience store.
As he was doing so, Officer Pfeiffer noticed a man inside with his hands in the air.
Based on what he was told by the witness, Officer Pfeiffer believed that the store clerk was being held at gunpoint and was in danger.
Officer Pfeiffer entered the store and ordered Cole to show him his hands, but he didn't comply and began ducking behind store shelves.
Cole pointed his gun at the officer and let off one shot, forcing Officer Pfeiffer to have to retreat out of the store for cover.
The CT State's Attorney's office said Cole then went to the front door, exchanging shots with Officer Pfeiffer.
Cole went outside and continued to fire shots at Officer Pfeiffer before going back inside the store, later exiting through a side door.
Officer Pfeiffer and Cole continued to exchange shots, but Cole eventually fled the area, Officer Pfeiffer losing sight of him.
Police found Cole hiding under a vehicle and subsequently took him into custody.
He was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault, robbery, and criminal possession of a firearm.
He initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, but later changed his plea during the jury selection period of the trial.
Cole was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will serve 5 years of special parole.
The CT State's Attorney's office added that Cole has been convicted multiple times in the past for robbery and assault.
