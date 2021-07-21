HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a shots fired incident.
It happened in early June in the area of Morse Street and Shelton Avenue.
Residents told police that three men hopped out of a dark-colored sedan and fired several shots at three young men nearby.
The three young men took off on foot on Morse Street trying to find cover.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Police say a residence and a vehicle had been struck by the suspects' gunfire.
Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old De'or Freeman of New Haven.
He was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, weapon in a motor vehicle, and reckless endangerment.
He was issued a $500,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned in New Haven Superior Court in mid-August.
Additional arrests are expected to be made in connection with this investigation.
