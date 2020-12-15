(WFSB) - More than 43,000 people are participating in Pfizer’s COVID-19 trial.
Among them is a man from New Haven who spoke to Channel 3 about the importance of the public trusting the scientists behind the vaccine.
At the start of the pandemic, Anthony Lupinacci said he felt he needed to do something to make a difference.
“If there’s some way that I can impress people when the time comes for them to roll up their sleeves, they really shouldn’t hesitate and we have to get past all this fear and half-truths and misinformation and really start thinking about ourselves, our health and others,” Lupinacci said.
He reached out Yale-New Haven Health about volunteering in Pfizer’s vaccine trials.
He filled out a 21-page questionnaire and was approved to participate.
Lupinacci was given his first shot in August and then the second in September.
“I’m not scared of something that could potentially save millions of lives,” Lupinacci said. “I’m scared of the virus.”
He said he’s about the truth.
“I don’t like information that is downplayed, I don’t like information that is partial truths,” he said.
Lupinacci said he doesn’t know if he received the actual vaccine or the placebo.
He uses an app to log how he is feeling each week.
He said so far, he has not felt any side effects.
Lupinacci said he was “elated” to see healthcare workers start receiving the vaccine this week.
“My feeling is that if I can help to make people feel better about this, that would be great because the only way we can start the process of getting back to normal is if we all step up and do this,” he said. “We can’t do it with only 50 or 60 percent of the population on board.”
