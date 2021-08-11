NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man died as the result of a shooting that happened in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon.
Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Kevin Mills of New Haven.
They said they received a 911 call about a person being shot on Dixwell Avenue, between Cherry Ann and Elizabeth streets, just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Responding officers said they found Mills suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died.
Police ask any witnesses to give them a call at 203-946-6304 or leave them an anonymous tip at 1-866-888-TIPS (8477).
The case marked the eighteenth homicide of the year.
“This loss of life is tragic,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the victim. Combating violence in our city and keeping the residents of New Haven safe continues to be my top priority.”
