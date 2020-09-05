MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding a crash that resulted in the death of a New Haven man.
According to Meriden Police Sgt. Stanley Zajac, a red 2016 Dodge Dart was riding down Rt. 15 in Meriden around 10:30 p.m. when it went right off the road just before the Broad Street exit.
The vehicle then struck a tree and flipped over, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.
Sgt. Zajac, says that, at some point, the vehicle also caught fire, but was quickly put out by Meriden firefighters.
The driver, later identified as 37-year-old New Haven resident Eliezer Cotto, was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
This crash remains under investigation by the Meriden Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact Investigator Kerry of the Meriden Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit.
