NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in the Westville neighborhood.
New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff says that officers responded to West Rock Avenue between Whalley and Yale Avenues around 5:10 a.m. for a report of gunfire.
Arriving officers located a 19-year-old male outside of his residence and was suffering from two gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Capt. Duff said that they believe the man had been shot after he exited his house to check on his car alarm.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
