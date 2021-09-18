TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted in connection with a series of crimes in Trumbull was taken into custody Thursday.
These crimes all occurred back in October of 2020.
Officers initially responded to Main Street around 2:30 in the morning to find a vehicle had gone off the road and been abandoned.
Witnesses told police they saw an armed man, later identified as Jerome Campbell, 48, of New Haven, run away from the scene shortly after the crash occurred.
Trumbull Police say while investigators were en route to the crash, they also received a report of a man in the Route 25/111 commuter lot that had been robbed at gunpoint.
The driver told police that Campbell had smashed out his back window before pointing a gun at him, demanding money.
About a half hour later, a resident on Broadway Avenue called police after hearing glass in the back of his home break.
No intruders were found when police arrived. After looking through home surveillance footage, they determined that it was Campbell that tried to make his way inside.
Police said that Campbell had managed to flee the area after stealing a vehicle from a construction site on Main Street.
The vehicle was later found abandoned in Bridgeport.
Campbell was arrested on several charges and was given a bond of $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.