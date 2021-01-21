NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Joined by his wife Thursday, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced he is seeking another term.
He made it official on Thursday by dropping off his paperwork and filing his intentions to run for re-election.
The first term mayor knocked off Toni Harp in 2019.
It hasn’t been an easy year, having to deal with the pandemic and responding to the coronavirus crisis, along with protests, and a rise in shootings.
However, Elicker said he thinks he and his team are positioned to move the Elm City forward.
“Throughout this past year it has become ever more clear to me, just how proud I am to be part of this city and to lead this city, but also just how important it is for us to work together to solve the many challenges that we face,” Elicker said.
The mayor is the first to throw his hat in the ring.
So far, no one has announced any plans publicly to challenge him in a Democratic primary. The same goes for a Republican candidate for November’s general election.
