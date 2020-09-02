NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced a new program on Wednesday, that is meant to help keep city residents who are struggling due to the pandemic, in their homes.
CASTLE, the Coronavirus Assistance and Security Tenant Landlord Emergency Program, was launched on Wednesday.
Run by New Haven’s Livable Cities Initiative, it would help Elm City homeowners and tenants with back rent and mortgage payments from March on, with $3,000 for renters and $4,000 for homeowners.
“The money would be paid, directly to the landlord, so we’re going to get into negotiation with the landlord and the tenant, come up with a plan and pay directly to them,” said Serena Neal-Sanjurjo, of Livable Cities Initiative.
It would also set up a fund to assist renters in housing court.
The Elm City is looking to help a little more than 300 households, but admits it’s just a drop in the bucket, adding there are more than 5,000 families in New Haven that could be in jeopardy of losing their homes.
Elicker said this is only a step towards his larger vision for the elm city.
“These programs prevent people from becoming homeless, ensure renters and landlords have stability, and stabilizes the housing market to avoid massive foreclosure,” Elicker said.
Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control announced it would temporarily halt residential evictions through the rest of the year, with the goal of preventing the further spread of COVID.
That’s because the concern is if people don’t have a place to live, settings like shelters, where there isn’t room to spread out, would put them at higher risk of getting sick.
“People that lose their housing, very quickly there is incredible instability in many other ways, not just in the housing market, but their own lives and it’s very difficult for people to land back on their feet,” Elicker said.
New Haven homeowners and renters in need of help can reach out to the hotline at 203-946-7090,or email castle@newhavenct.gov.
For more information, click here.
