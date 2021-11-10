NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Wednesday was a historic day in the city of New Haven.
Mayor Justin Elicker appointed Renee Dominguez as the city’s new chief of police.
She is the first woman to become chief of police in New Haven.
Dominguez had served as interim chief of police over the last five months.
The city's Board of Alders will have to approve the promotion before it becomes official, but Dominguez appears to have widespread support.
