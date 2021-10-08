NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – It’s all hands on deck as Connecticut joins three other states to work together when it comes to dealing with gun violence.
New Haven is no stranger to gun violence. This year, the Elm City has seen its number of homicides and shootings go up, but also, the number of guns seized and gun arrests.
Mayor Justin Elicker said a regional approach can only help departments in cities like New Haven, dealing with a rise in gun violence.
It’s something they already do there, in fact, New Haven’s shooting task force includes members from other departments, working on cases together.
While New Haven is currently at 22 homicides for the year, two more than the total for last year, the mayor says the work of officers and detectives is likely saving more lives because they’ve also taken 153 guns off the streets and made 151 gun arrests.
The belief is this new agreement between the governors of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, in which the four states would share information on gun crimes in a regional data base, will help in getting guns off the streets and keeping them out of the wrong hands.
“Really glad to see this initiative. We seize a lot of guns that are illegally obtained in New Haven and having that larger network of information sharing will give us even more tools to understand what’s going on, how people are acquiring illegal guns,” Elicker said.
A regional approach can help, because New Haven said it is starting to see more of those hard to trace ghost guns in the Elm City.
Just last weekend, New Haven officers arrested a 19-year-old, who they say had a ghost gun on him.
It’s the sixth untraceable firearm, which doesn’t have a serial number, and is often bought online and assembled at home, recovered in the Elm City this year.
Now under the partnership, a regional data base will be created, allowing the 4 states to share information on gun crimes.
“We can track that gun back and see where it originates from, see what commonality there is and find the big guns that are pushing them onto the street,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.
In supporting the partnership, the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association says “as we all know, there has been a spike of gun violence throughout the region and the country. It has prematurely taken the lives of many, especially our youths and has had devastating effects on their families and our communities as a whole.”
At the local level, New Haven’s Shooting Task Force, which includes members of other departments, is already looking at the ballistics from different shots fired incidents and in some cases, even linking guns to multiple crimes.
It also working with the state to fast track that evidence to the state lab.
