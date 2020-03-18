NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven's mayor is urging everyone to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus as he confirmed an additional case in the city.
There are now four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Haven and one suspected cases as well, as of Wednesday.
While school is out, the city is going to be using a high school as it helps try to slow the spread.
The city says it's making plans to use Hill Regional Career High School on Legion Avenue as an isolation facility.
The concern is if a member of New Haven's homeless community tests positive for COVID-19, but the symptoms aren't serious enough to be hospitalized, where would they go to isolate?
The city is also working with the Red Cross on the isolation facility at the high school. Right now, the idea is to start with 40 beds with room to expand up to 75 if needed.
The city is also going to be renting 24 local hotel rooms to limit the density of its homeless shelters and help spread people out.
Mayor Justin Elicker said that a man living at a group home in New Haven showed symptoms of the coronavirus on Wednesday morning. That person is being hospitalized and the rest of the people there are self-isolating.
Drive-through testing has also been set up at Yale-New Haven Health's Sergeant Drive office.
Collection site signs were set up, along with tents.
However, only patients with a doctor's order can be swabbed and tested.
Elicker said he's looking at all options to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Elicker warned that the number will go up as testing expands.
So far, City Hall, schools, libraries, senior centers and daycares have been closed.
Elicker said police and fire officials are going around and making sure restaurants and bars are following Gov. Ned Lamont's order of closing and limiting themselves to takeout and delivery.
New Haven also asked everyone to stay home and avoid large gatherings.
Some places across the country, such as San Francisco, CA, took that a step further and issued a shelter-in-place.
Elicker said it's something he's considering.
“We’re looking at many different options and that’s one of the options we are exploring, but, we have not made an decisions," he said.
He said he's putting together a team to reach out to the faith community. He strongly urged them to stop holding services in person for the time being.
Elicker said the measures are in place to protect the safety and wellbeing of residents.
The Board of Education is also reaching out to community agencies and philanthropists, asking for help with laptops or Chromebooks to help with online learning with their school kids.
The mayor is also asking people to support local businesses at this time, and grab take-out, buy gift cards, anything to help small businesses that are really hurting, along with the greater message of just be nice to one another.
While bars and restaurants are closed, the mayor says he’s also looking into whether the same needs to be done for hair and nail salons, barber shops and even dentists, since those industries all involve pretty close contact.
