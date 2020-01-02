NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven’s new mayor hit the ground running on his first day in office.
One day after taking the oath as the Elm City’s 51st mayor, Justin Elicker got right to work.
Mayor Justin Elicker actually biked to work on Thursday morning, before settling into his new office and his new job.
Elicker broke the ice with his introduction during his first official meeting at City Hall. He sat down with department heads to lay out his vision for his administration and the next two years.
“If there are people that should be in the room that I forgot to include or my staff forgot to include, ideas about how city government should function better, I want to hear those things and I will make myself available as much as I possibly can to hear from you all because you’re on the front line, you’re interacting with people,” Elicker said.
On Wednesday, with his family by his side, Elicker took the oath of office, and 24 hours later, he was spending part of his afternoon interacting with young people during a visit to New Haven’s Riverside Academy, an alternative high school.
“It was important for me to visit a high school because one of things I heard most consistently around the city is that our young people need more opportunities,” Elicker said.
In addition to developing a city budget, Elicker says another focus is bringing some stability to the school district.
Back in the fall, the school district saw the Board of Education vote to cut ties with Superintendent Doctor Carol Birks with a $175,000 severance package after a rocky year and a half.
Per the city charter, New Haven’s mayor also sits on the school board.
“I’ll be working with parents and teachers and administrators in the hopes that we can improve every public school in the city,” Elicker said.
The mayor is still not done for the day. He’ll be attending Fair Haven Community Management Team Meeting on Thursday night.
He also told his department heads he’s looking at sending out a weekly email to the public to keep them up to date on what’s happening inside City Hall.
