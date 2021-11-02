NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker has secured two more years in office.
For the first time in 14 years, there was a Republican challenger on the ballot, but Elicker came out on top.
Elicker, who’s first term was pretty much dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and his administration’s response, was challenged by Republican John Carlson.
Preliminary numbers show Elicker received 84 percent of the votes, easily ousting Carlson.
Carlson, a teacher, reached out to Elicker around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday to concede.
Elicker appeared at his election night party about a half hour later with his wife and kids, and dozens of supporters.
Elicker said after a first term dominated by the pandemic and how the city responded to it, from testing, mask mandates and the vaccine roll out, now there is momentum to tackle a number of pressing issues, from affordable housing and public safety, to making sure the city’s youth have options for training and jobs.
“It is an affirmation that we’re doing the right things here. To be honest, you never know until election night, going in our team was very confident we were going to win, I don’t think we realized just how big the win would be. That is a resounding message that New Haven residents support the direction that we are heading in as a city and want to see us continue,” Elicker said.
