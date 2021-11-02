NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – In New Haven, preliminary numbers show Mayor Justin Elicker secured re-election.
For the first time in 14 years, there was a Republican challenger on the ballot, but Elicker came out on top.
Elicker, who’s first term was pretty much dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and his administration’s response, was challenged by Republican John Carlson.
Preliminary numbers show Elicker received 84 percent of the votes.
Carlson also conceded to Elicker on Tuesday night.
Stay with Channel 3 as more results come in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.