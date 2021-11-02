New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker secured 84% of votes on Tuesday night.

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – In New Haven, preliminary numbers show Mayor Justin Elicker secured re-election.

For the first time in 14 years, there was a Republican challenger on the ballot, but Elicker came out on top.

Elicker, who’s first term was pretty much dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and his administration’s response, was challenged by Republican John Carlson.

An election night check-in on the race for mayor in New Haven.

Preliminary numbers show Elicker received 84 percent of the votes.

Carlson also conceded to Elicker on Tuesday night.

