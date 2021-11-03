NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Following a big win Tuesday night in the Elm City, New Maven’s mayor has big plans for his second term.

For Mayor Justin Elicker, pretty much the first two years in office were all about the coronavirus pandemic and how the city responded.

Now, with a second term, he says there are a number of issues the city needs to tackle.

At Tuesday night’s victory celebration, it was hugs and handshakes all around.

Just one day later, Elicker admits even he couldn’t predict this.

“Honestly, the win was so big, that it surprised me. We were confident going into the election that we were going to win, but almost 85% is really significant,” Elicker said.

He won every single ward, coasting to a second term, over challenger John Carlson, who was the first Republican to run for mayor in New Haven in 14 years.

“It’s an endorsement that New Haven, of course, has responded well to COVID, but so many of the other things we’re working to do to make sure residents have the support they need and it’s an endorsement that we’re going in the right direction,” Elicker said.

So, with his eyes set on a second term, what’s next? Elicker said they need to invest in communities that historically have not had as many resources.

He also said one key focus over the next two years will be on the youth, specifically vocational training for jobs.

“There are growing sectors, industries in New Haven, that residents and young people may not go to college, can actually get really good jobs, so we need to make sure we’re tying those jobs to students in New Haven that have that potential opportunity,” Elicker said.

Another issue is affordable housing.

“There are over 800 units in the pipeline that are affordable. We need to make sure that we get those across the finish line to have more opportunities for residents to have housing they can afford, because then they can live more solid lives and New Haven can be a place where people can thrive,” Elicker said.

Those big issues are in addition to education and public safety, always key topics in any city.

Elicker will be sworn in to begin his second term on New Year’s Day.