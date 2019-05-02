NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A war of words as New Haven’s mayor comes out firing at the local police union, as both sides still remain far apart over a new contract.
In fact, police in the elm city, have been without one, for the past three years.
Like most contract negotiations, the issues are pay along with health benefits.
Recently, the union said its losing officers, and specifically minority officers because of this contract situation.
The mayor claims that’s misleading.
“The route to a new contract runs right through my administration, there are no alternative routes,” said Mayor Toni Harp.
New Haven Mayor Toni Harp had quite the audience inside city hall on Thursday morning.
A number of New Haven police officers showed up, as she pushed back at them and their union.
The mayor is taking issue with the union’s recent claim that a lack of a contract is causing the department and the city to lose officers, and specifically minority officers.
“The truth is resignations from the New Haven Police Department over the past 4 years, shows fully 60 percent of those who resigned are white,” Harp said.
The union’s contract expired in 2016, and the issues continue to be health benefits and pay, with new officers starting at a little more than $44,000.
The city claims the last deal it offered last April is similar to contracts in Waterbury and Bridgeport.
“It actually mirrored the agreements with all the city’s other bargaining units and included some additional provisions specifically addressing the lowest grades for new hires and pay for detectives,” said Floyd Dugas, Outside Counsel for City of New Haven.
But with no agreement, the two sides are currently in binding arbitration, though the mayor says she’d welcome a counter-offer.
And while officers watched and listened, they did not want to say anything. Rather the union president stated, they’d respond tomorrow.
“We want a deal, we want your leadership to negotiate with us. It can happen, but you’ve got to come to the table and you actually have to give us a response,” Harp said.
The Elm City Local, New Haven’s police union declined to comment today about the mayor’s response, but said they plan on holding their own press conference ton Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.