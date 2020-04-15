NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- For anyone shopping in the Elm City, you’ll soon be required to wear a mask, or some sort of face covering.
On Wednesday afternoon, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced an executive order designed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
He said people will be required to wear a mask before stepping inside any retail businesses in the city, like grocery stores, big box stores, wholesale clubs, restaurants, pharmacies, and liquor stores.
Elicker is also requiring all retail businesses to provide cloth masks for all their employees, which they’ll wear while working.
The same goes for anyone coming inside to shop or pick up food. They’ll need to have their own mask on as well.
The idea is that this can potentially help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
As for the masks, the mayor says a simple cloth mask will do, it doesn’t haven’t to be a surgical mask. In fact, leave those masks to the healthcare providers.
Elicker said people can use scarves or bandannas, and there are even online tutorials showing how to use a t-shirt.
It doesn’t matter, what does matter is that anyone going into a business needs to have their face covered
“The reason for that is to keep other people safe. Wearing a mask make sure not that you don’t get the virus, but that if you do have it you will not spread it to others. Even if you're asymptomatic, it's still possible that you have the virus so it's very important to wear masks,” Elicker said.
The mayor said they’re not looking to ticket people, it will strictly be a reminder that masks are now required.
The mayor says going forward with masks will be helpful eventually when state starts to open back up, adding he’s been in contact with other local leaders, adding Hamden and Bridgeport will also be moving forward with mask orders as well.
In New Haven, the executive order goes into effect Friday morning.
