NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night on Thorn Street.
The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker responded to the scene, and said he’s committed to doing everything in his power to keep the city safe.
“Earlier today I gathered with regional partners to update the public on our efforts to combat the tragic nationwide rise in violent crime that is effecting communities throughout our region and state,” Elicker said in a statement. “In 2020 Connecticut saw a 30% increase in homicides, and New Haven is not an island, which is why we’re working with regional partners to address this rise. The work is not easy, but we’re taking a multi-pronged, city-wide approach to combating the violence. The shooting task force is a critical component of that effort, but we’ve also opened the re-entry welcome center to provide resources to returning citizens, we’re increasing youth programing through our Summer Reset Program, and we’re holding call-ins through Project Safe Neighborhoods and Project Longevity – both programs seek to prevent violence by engaging high risk populations. Finally, we’re increasing the number of street outreach workers and violence interruption specialists who work to stop retaliatory shootings.”
Police have not yet released the name of the person who was killed.
There’s no word on a suspect at this time.
