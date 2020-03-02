NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker campaigned on the promise of an open and transparent government, and on Monday, while unveiling his budget, he didn’t shy away from that pledge.
With his first budget, Elicker said he wanted to be accurate and fair.
He says the city and the taxpayers are already doing their part, and added that now is the time for two of its neighbors to do theirs.
“Just to keep the lights on in city hall, to keep the programs running like we’ve done all along, we would have to find an additional $45 million in revenue,” Elicker said on Monday.
His proposal to close that gap includes a 3.5 percent tax increase, and eliminating 80 currently unfilled positions, including a number from the police department.
“I understand it will be very difficult in this coming year and the years to come, doing more with less,” Elicker said.
Going forward, the city would budget for 406 police officers, down from 434.
Police Chief Tony Reyes said these are difficult decisions, but adds they’re already currently under that cap and looking to add a new academy class this spring.
“We’re at 342, we expect attrition to bring us now and June, somewhere in the 330s. That still leaves us a good 70 positions we have the capacity to fill from,” Reyes said.
New Haven’s $569 million budget breaks down to roughly $377 million for the city, and more than $191 million for the Board of Education.
Other moves include combining parks and public works departments and youth services with recreation, to become more efficient.
Elicker said they’ll also save overtime costs by no longer having the fire department providing paramedics for advance life support services. He wants to hire an outside company to do that.
However, the mayor pulled no punches on where he thinks the city could come up with more money, pointing out its neighbors at Yale University and Yale New Haven Hospital.
“Yale New Haven Hospital has an annual revenue of $3.1 billion, but contributed $2.8 million to this city. Yale University has a revenue of $4.1 billion, but is only contributing $13 million this year alone,” Elicker said.
The proposed budget now goes to the Board of Alders, who will hold the first of three public hearings on the budget next week, followed by workshops where they could make changes to it, before eventually singing off on it in late May.
(1) comment
Being a Sanctuary city paying all that money out month after month year after year has nothing to do with the huge tax increase. I am sure every taxpayer got well over a 3.5 percent raise this year. I keep hearing crime is way down so I guess we can do without as many police officers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.