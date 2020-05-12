NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As the state gets ready to reopen next week, New Haven’s mayor is encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Mayor Justin Elicker pulled up to the CVS Health Rapid Result Drive Thru testing site in New Haven, wanting to lead by example.
“I felt like it was important for me to show people just how easy it is,” Elicker said.
While the mayor doesn’t have any symptoms, he decided to get tested, and invited the media so Elm City residents could see the process.
The state and CVS health opened the same day site back in mid-April.
Patients register online and get a time slot, and since then, they’ve run more than 14,000 tests there.
“Didn’t feel uncomfortable, didn’t hurt, and it took all of 10 minutes to go through the process,” Elicker said on Tuesday.
It’s one of five sites in New Haven currently testing for COVID-19, three of which are in what’s described as hard hit COVID hotspot neighborhoods.
While there’s no cost, according to mayor, “Some of our other sites have been really busy, and others not so much. To me, that’s an indication that we’re not getting over the virus in New Haven, we need to do more work to get the word out and make sure people know about this resource.”
One site is on the corner of Day and Chapel streets in the Dwight neighborhood, where people can make an appointment and then just walk in. No car needed and you don’t need to have any symptoms either.
“There are a lot of people that have the virus that are asymptomatic and spread it, but they don’t know that they’re sick, so it’s really important that we start testing a lot of people to make sure we get the virus under control,” Elicker said.
To safely open back up, Elicker said it comes down to testing and contact tracing.
The state will start ramping up testing for asymptomatic people in the near future, and Elicker adds New Haven expected to add even more testing.
“I know that we’re looking at putting up a couple of new sites. I also know the state of Connecticut is also very actively looking at other ways to expand testing. There’s some conversations with other private pharmacies, there are other conversations going on,” Elicker said.
On Tuesday, after waiting in his car, Elicker got a phone call from a CVS staffer who then walked over with his paperwork, which said he tested negative.
A result which brings relief along with a message and reminder for everyone, whether its testing, wearing a mask, or continuing to keep that social distance.
“The virus doesn’t care what you look like, who you are or whether you’re in a position of power or not. It’s important we all get tested and take it seriously,” Elicker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.