NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The race is on in the Elm City.
For months, it’s been a heated back and forth between New Haven’s mayor and the challenger that that wants her job.
On Tuesday, Democratic voters will decide who gets the nod.
Elicker said he’s been knocking on doors for the last nine months, and hopes it all pays off on Tuesday.
“There’s a lot of enthusiasm for this race. The final few days we’re going to our supporters and reminding them where to vote and make sure we get as many people supporting our campaign out to the polls,” Elicker said.
That’s exactly the same thing Harp and her supporters are doing as well.
“Going to be using the megaphones and telling people to come out and vote and let them know we’re excited about the election and they should too,” Harp said on Monday.
Mayor Toni Harp and challenger Justin Elicker squared off once before, six years ago.
Harp beat Elicker in the 2013 general election. Harp was a state senator at the time and Elicker was an alderman.
She beat him by roughly 1,900 votes.
That turned out to be her closest race, with Harp easily winning re-election in 2015 and 2017.
Six years later, Elicker is giving it a go again, this time in the Democratic primary, with the two candidates, shaping the race around different issues.
For Elicker, he says its transparency and accountability.
Pointing out a potential FBI investigation into city hall.
As a result, Jason Bartlett, the director of Youth Services, in on leave. He also stepped down as the chair of the Harp campaign.
“It’s time that we have a board of education that is more functional. It’s time that we have a fiscal policy in this city that is concerned about the tax increases and gets our taxes in order and its time that we have a change in government,” Elicker said.
The mayor counters by saying it’s all about jobs and safety, pointing to the work her administration has done.
“I think it’s really important that we’ve made great efforts on jobs in new haven and safety. I think those two areas are really important. Our crime rates have gone down 50%. There’s still more, I want to do more, but we’ve done more than any city in this state,” Harp said.
Polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
In order to vote, you must be registered for the party that is having the primary. The deadline to register was noon on Monday.
The general election will be held in November.
