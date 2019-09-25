NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Mayor Toni Harp has announced she will not seek re-election.
Harp has been in office for the past six years.
During the mayoral primary, Harp lost in an upset to Democratic challenger Justin Elicker.
In 2013, Harp and Elicker squared off with Elicker losing the general election by roughly 1,900 votes.
It was a possibility that Harp would be on the general election ballot in November on the Working Families party line.
On Wednesday, she announced she would suspend her re-election campaign to focus on project completion for the duration of her term.
“I’ve been blessed – and remain grateful – for enthusiastic assistance from thousands and thousands of supporters, contributors, and voters and it’s been my good fortune – literally – to have the opportunity I’ve had to be mayor these past nearly six years,” Mayor Harp said.
