NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven mayoral candidates faced off Tuesday night.
Democratic incumbent Justin Elicker went against Republican mayoral candidate John Carlson to discuss some of the biggest issues the city is facing.
The candidates had just thirty seconds to discuss their stance on important community issues, from vaccine mandates to education and affordable housing.
Carlson acknowledged masks and vaccines work, but says he wouldn’t enforce a mandate.
“Masks, it depends on where you are. In a restaurant, I think it’s foolish. Children in schools and class, that’s a different story. When you go shopping, that’s a different story, but restaurant, it’s just foolish," Carlson explained.
Justin Elicker has enforced a mask mandate inside city buildings.
“I think it’s so unfortunate what’s going on around the nation, where people are undermining science. It is so important that people get vaccinated. I ordered that city staff get vaccinated or do weekly testing," said Elicker.
The two also discussed their goals for the school district.
Carlson says one of his goals is to increase test scores in math and reading.
“My plan cuts waste at the top from the board of [education] and puts it in the classrooms. We need more paraprofessionals. Kids need more supplies, more materials. Teachers know what they need," continued Carlson.
Elicker responded saying while test scores are important, there are other goals at the top of his list, like offering after school programs.
“I think it’s really important to reduce the student-to-teacher ratio so there’s more time on each student, especially to build back our schools and catch up on that learning loss," noted Elicker.
When asked what they hope voters took from the debate, they say...
“That they should vote on November 2 and they should vote for change, positive change," stated Carlson.
“I think the package as a whole is important and reflecting on the fact that our city has faced, for decades, many difficult challenges and we’re making a lot of progress," added Elicker.
The mayoral election is coming up in exactly two weeks on November 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.